 Delhi: BJP Releases 'Bhrastachar Ka Betaaj Badshah' Poster Against Arvind Kejriwal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: BJP Releases 'Bhrastachar Ka Betaaj Badshah' Poster Against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi: BJP Releases 'Bhrastachar Ka Betaaj Badshah' Poster Against Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal wasted no time in resuming his campaign activities on the very same day. However, as he stepped back into the political arena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a new poster targeting the AAP chief.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
BJP Releases 'Bhrastachar Ka Betaaj Badshah' Poster Against Arvind Kejriwal | | IANS

New Delhi, May 11: After being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court and getting released from jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh.

Kejriwal wasted no time in resuming his campaign activities on the very same day. However, as he stepped back into the political arena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a new poster targeting the AAP chief.

Labelling Arvind Kejriwal as "Bhrastachar ka betaaj badshah" (The uncrowned king of corruption), the official X handle of Delhi BJP shared the poster with the caption: "Bhrastachari jail ke andar ho ya bahar, Bhrastachari Bhrastachari hota hai! (Whether a corrupt person is in jail or out, a corrupt person remains corrupt!)"

The BJP believes that, while out on bail, Kejriwal will attempt to influence the election campaign according to his style. Therefore, the party aims to confront AAP and Kejriwal on the issue of corruption.

Read Also
Video: Day After Release, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple In Connaught...
article-image

Moreover, BJP intends to highlight the issue of 'Khalistani funding' to AAP. Alongside Delhi, BJP will also seek to send a political message to Punjab regarding corruption and national security concerns related to AAP and Kejriwal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: BJP Releases 'Bhrastachar Ka Betaaj Badshah' Poster Against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi: BJP Releases 'Bhrastachar Ka Betaaj Badshah' Poster Against Arvind Kejriwal

VIDEO: PM Modi Bows Down & Seeks Blessings From Padma Shri Poet-Activist Purnamasi Jani In Odisha

VIDEO: PM Modi Bows Down & Seeks Blessings From Padma Shri Poet-Activist Purnamasi Jani In Odisha

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? The Future CJI Who Granted Interim Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? The Future CJI Who Granted Interim Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kerala Lottery Result: May 11, 2024 - Karunya KR-653 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 11, 2024 - Karunya KR-653 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela 'Denied' Nomination From Varanasi;...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela 'Denied' Nomination From Varanasi;...