Video: Day After Release, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple In Connaught Place Along With Wife, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

A day after he was released on interim bail from Tihar Jail Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place in the national capital. He was accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Ahead of his visit, Kejriwal said he is happy to be back with the prayers of crores of people and justice of the Supreme Court.

AAP leader Gopal Rai told ANI ahead of his vist, "The CM will come here to seek blessings from Hanuman ji and then go to the party office for a press conference. He will give speed to the election campaign by conducting two roadshows in south Delhi and east Delhi..." In South Delhi, the AAP-Congress alliance candidate is Sahi Ram who is facing Ramveer Bidhuri a BJP MLA.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI that Kejriwal was jailed in a false case.

"When Arvind Kejriwal was put behind bars in a false case, Sunita Kejriwal had said that she would come to here to the Hanuman Temple with Arvind Kejriwal...He got bail in 50 days in the PMLA court which is a miracle & can happen with the blessings of Hanuman ji...," He said.

Delhi Minister Atishi said Kejriwal is coming here with his family and party leaders.

"...Yesterday, after walking out of the jail, Arvind Kejriwal said that he would come here to Hanuman Temple to seek his blessings. Today, he coming here with his family & other party leaders. Some days ago Sunita Kejriwal came to the Hanuman Temple and said that she hoped she would come here with Arvind Kejriwal here soon...," Atishi told ANI.

BJP को परेशानी इसलिए हो रही है क्योंकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को अंतरिम जमानत देकर उनके षड्यंत्र का भांडाफोड़ दिया है।



वरना हम देखते थे कि कैसे बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान, रशिया में विपक्ष के नेताओं को जेल में डाल कर सिर्फ़ एक नेता चुनाव लड़ता है और वो जीत जाता है।… pic.twitter.com/UJsyE7nikR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 11, 2024

However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister.