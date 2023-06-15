Who Named Cyclone Biparjoy, What Does It Mean And How Is It Pronounced?

Cyclone Biparjoy | Twitter

Cyclone Biparjoy is just a few kilometers away from making landfall in Gujarat and Karachi. The "very severe cyclonic storm" is expected to cause widespread damage and destruction once it hits the Gujarat coast, according to the Indian Metereological Department.

But before it makes landfall here, it is important to know what Biparjoy actually means, why are cyclones named and who is responsible for it.

What does Biparjoy mean?

Biparjoy (pronounced as “Biporjoy”) is a word which came from Bangladesh and it means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in Bengali.

Who named Cyclone Biparjoy?

The name was accorded in a list formulated by a group of countries, including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen, in 2004.

The naming of cyclones is typically done by regional or national meteorological agencies responsible for monitoring and tracking such weather events. Different regions and countries have their own systems and protocols for naming cyclones.

Who names cyclones in Indian Ocean Region?

For example, in the Indian Ocean region, cyclones are named by the member countries of the Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Cooperation (IOR-ARC). Each member country submits a list of names, and the cyclones are named sequentially as they occur. The names are often given in consultation with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to ensure consistency and avoid confusion.

Why are cyclones named?

However, it's worth noting that naming a cyclone is a dynamic process, and new names may be added or existing names may be retired based on various factors, including the severity and impact of a cyclone.

To get accurate and up-to-date information on the naming of cyclones, it is recommended to refer to the official websites or announcements made by the relevant meteorological agencies or organisations responsible for cyclone monitoring in the specific region of interest.