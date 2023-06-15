 Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm To Cause High Tide In Mumbai At 10.29 AM Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm To Cause High Tide In Mumbai At 10.29 AM Today

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm To Cause High Tide In Mumbai At 10.29 AM Today

The India Meteorological Department has said that coastal areas in Mumbai will see a high tide at 10.29 am today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm To Cause High Tide In Mumbai | ANI

Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea is approaching the coast of Gujarat and is expected to make a landfall there today. The 'very severe' cyclonic storm has also affected Maharashtra's coastal belt with the city of Mumbai seeing heavy rainfall, high tides and rough seas.

The India Meterological Department has said that coastal areas in Mumbai will see a high tide at 10.29 am today. Meanwhile, the sea continues to remain rough. Visuals of Gateway of India showed the sea roaring.

More details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm To Cause High Tide In Mumbai At 10.29 AM...

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm To Cause High Tide In Mumbai At 10.29 AM...

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Holds Peace Committee Meeting Amid Rising Tension On Social Media...

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Holds Peace Committee Meeting Amid Rising Tension On Social Media...

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Fed Up With Frequent Power Outages In Panvel

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Fed Up With Frequent Power Outages In Panvel

Mumbai News: Injured 3-Year-Old From Khar In Coma After Over 12-Hour Wait For Emergency Bed At KEM...

Mumbai News: Injured 3-Year-Old From Khar In Coma After Over 12-Hour Wait For Emergency Bed At KEM...

FPJ Exclusive: CR Tracks Changing Commuting Patterns Post-Covid

FPJ Exclusive: CR Tracks Changing Commuting Patterns Post-Covid