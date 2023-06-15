Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm To Cause High Tide In Mumbai At 10.29 AM Today

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm To Cause High Tide In Mumbai | ANI

Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea is approaching the coast of Gujarat and is expected to make a landfall there today. The 'very severe' cyclonic storm has also affected Maharashtra's coastal belt with the city of Mumbai seeing heavy rainfall, high tides and rough seas.

The India Meterological Department has said that coastal areas in Mumbai will see a high tide at 10.29 am today. Meanwhile, the sea continues to remain rough. Visuals of Gateway of India showed the sea roaring.

More details awaited