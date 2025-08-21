 Maharashtra News: Aerial Shot Shows Moon-Like Craters On Mumbai-Goa Highway Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025; Video Sparks Concerns
Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has worsened pothole issues on Mumbai roads. A viral drone video highlights severe potholes on the Vashishti bridge, causing navigation challenges and increased danger for smaller vehicles.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra News: Aerial Shot Shows Moon-Like Craters On Mumbai-Goa Highway Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025; Video Sparks Concerns | X (@bhaumikgowande)

Mumbai: With heavy rainfall affecting Maharashtra, pothole problems have escalated, damaging the streets, roads, as well as highways in Mumbai. A video, featuring a drone filming the potholes that mar the paths of the Vashishti bridge in Chiplun, linking to the Mumbai-Goa highway, has been going viral.

The video, circulating widely on social media, shows the dire conditions of the Vashishti bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway, where large crater-like potholes cover an entire area, causing inconvenience. The large trucks have been parked on the road beside the divider, complicating navigation and increasing danger in the area, particularly for smaller vehicles.

14-Year Long Passion Project Still Awaits

The Mumbai-Goa highway project's cost has escalated from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 7,300 crore due to delays. The route, which has suffered from serious pothole problems despite being a long-anticipated project for 14 years. A viral video clearly depicts the turmoil created by these road conditions, coinciding with the Ganesh festivities. The 84-kilometre section from Panvel to Indapur is managed by NHAI for widening, while PWD handles other parts. Aimed at improving transport and reducing travel time for tourists and locals, the project has faced numerous challenges since its 2011 inception.

In August 2021, after severe rains damaged the area, Maharashtra's government allocated Rs 100 crore for urgent road restoration, which included Rs 52 crore for temporary repairs. The highway's poor maintenance has led to dangerous conditions, leaving local villagers protesting for immediate action to ensure safety and protect local businesses, particularly during critical periods like festivals.

In a recent tweet to the video the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has responded to the viral video stating that the Chiplun bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway doesn't fall under their jurisdiction.

'Mumbai-Goa Highway's 84-km Panvel-Indapur Stretch To Be Ready By December': NHAI
article-image

Concerns On Mumbai-Goa Highway

Complications arise from the route's hilly terrain, incomplete flyovers, and insufficient service roads, contributing to frequent accidents. Delays in construction on bypasses and flyovers in towns like Pali, Lanja, and Chiplun push the official project inauguration to a delay past the original June deadline now pushing the completion to December, raising ongoing safety concerns during events like Ganeshotsav.

