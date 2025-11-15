Maharashtra ACB Data Reveals 209 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Still Not Suspended | File Pic (Representative Image)

Statistics from the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) show that at least 209 officials from various government departments across the state who were booked in corruption cases are yet to be placed under suspension. The Maharashtra Police itself figures among the top four erring departments. The statistics also reveal that the maximum number of officials who have not been suspended are from the Mumbai range.

209 Officials Yet to Be Suspended Across 19 Departments

According to the data, till October this year, 209 government officials from 19 different departments had not been suspended by their respective authorities. Of these, 36 are Class I and Class II officials, while 125 are Class III officials.

Education, Municipal Bodies and Revenue Among Top Offenders

Further analysis shows that 48 officials from the Education/Sports Department, followed by 36 officials from municipal corporations, 31 from the Revenue/Registration/Land Records Department, 26 from the police/jails/home guards departments, and 16 from the Rural Development Department rank among the top groups where suspension action is still pending.

Mumbai Tops District-Wise List of Pending Suspensions

The statistics further reveal that the highest number of cases where officials were not suspended were reported from Mumbai (47), followed by Thane (43), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (28), Pune (23), Nashik (22), Amravati (21), Nagpur (14) and Nanded (11). Some of these cases date back as far as 2014.

19 Officials Yet to Be Terminated Despite Pending Cases

The ACB data also states that 19 government officials booked in corruption cases are yet to be terminated. This year, till November 11, the ACB registered 601 corruption-related cases, including 588 entrapments and nine disproportionate assets cases.

A former ACB official said, "Those officials who have been convicted should be issued notices and terminated immediately from government service. The Chief Secretary is expected to conduct a monthly review meeting with all department heads and question why the required action is not being taken."

An ACB official, requesting anonymity, added, "Once we trap an official involved in a corruption case, we share details of the case with the concerned department. It is then up to the department to take the necessary action."

209 – government officials yet to be suspended

19 – government officials yet to be terminated

588 – entrapment cases registered by ACB last year

09 – disproportionate assets cases registered by ACB last year