 Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas To Hold Two-Day Event In Mumbai To Rally Support For Mathura Temple Claim
The event will be held at Worli’s Mahatma Gandhi Ground on November 15 and 16, featuring a grand Shrinarayan Yagya on the first day, followed by a large-scale Hindu Sammelan on the second.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
Press Conference Shrikrushna Nyas |

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas will organise a two-day religious event in Mumbai to garner public support and spread awareness about the ongoing movement to reclaim the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura.

The programme aims to increase public participation from western India in the movement, even as the matter remains sub judice in the Allahabad High Court.

Saints, Ministers and Activists Expected to Attend

At a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, the Nyas president Dinesh Falahari said Hindu saints from across the country would perform the yagya to pray for “freedom of the disputed site.”

He added that around 50 MLAs and ministers from Maharashtra have been invited, along with organisations, saints and activists who support the movement.

Part of Nationwide Mobilisation Drive

The gathering forms part of a national campaign to mobilise Hindus to reclaim the Mathura site and build a grand Krishna temple, similar to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A similar event was recently held in Mathura, and the Nyas plans to conduct such gatherings in Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore and other cities, along with outreach efforts in 16 countries.

Call for Unity Among Sanatanis

“This is an attempt to educate Hindus that unless we unite, we will not be able to succeed in building a grand temple for Kanha,” Falahari said, urging all Sanatanis to participate in the yagya and support the movement.

