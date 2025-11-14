Mumbai: Marathon Launches Three New Bhandup Towers Worth ₹370 Crore

Image used for representational purposes only | File

Mumbai-based Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited has announced the launch of three new residential towers in Bhandup, marking a major expansion of its Neohomes housing portfolio. The combined project value stands at ₹370 crore, the company said in a statement issued on 13 November.

New Additions To The Neo Park Layout

The latest launch includes a residential project within the 6.5 acre Neo Park layout, spread across 5,100 sq. m. The development offers a total saleable carpet area of 1.2 lakh sq. ft., with an estimated Gross Development Value of ₹200 crore.

Alongside this, the company has rolled out the second tower of Neovalley Narmada and the third tower of Neo Park Ashoka. Together, these add another 1 lakh sq. ft. of space, contributing a GDV of ₹170 crore.

Strengthening The Neohomes Brand

In all, Marathon is introducing 2.2 lakh sq. ft. of new residential inventory under its Neohomes category in Bhandup. The developer has already delivered more than 700 Neohomes in the area, with its Neosquare project receiving the occupation certificate and the next phase approaching completion.

Bhandup’s Growing Appeal

Developers say Bhandup has rapidly emerged as a preferred housing destination in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Improved connectivity through projects such as the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road and the upcoming Shangrila Metro Station has contributed to the area’s rise.

“We are excited to launch another project in Bhandup, a location that has been integral to Marathon’s growth journey,” said Kaivalya Shah, director of Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited. He added that connectivity upgrades and lifestyle infrastructure have made the suburb one of the city’s most promising residential markets.

Marathon’s Wider Footprint

The Marathon Group has completed over 100 projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with 8.4 million sq. ft. already delivered and 6.2 million sq. ft. in its current portfolio.