BJP Maharashtra Celebrates NDA’s Bihar Win; Chavan Says Verdict Signals Momentum For Mumbai |

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday celebrated the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections at the party’s state headquarters. The event was held in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, who congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA leadership for what he called an “unprecedented mandate” in Bihar.

Victory Celebrations at BJP Office

Chavan extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J. P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and leaders of all NDA constituent parties. He also thanked the voters of Bihar for delivering a decisive mandate in favour of the alliance.

Party workers celebrated enthusiastically with drum beats, slogans such as “Bihar to jhaanki hai, Mumbai abhi baaki hai” and “Bharatiya Janata Party ka vijay aso”, and a festive atmosphere across the premises.

Several leaders including MLA Kumar Ailani, BJP state general secretary MLA Vikrant Patil, spokesperson Atul Shah, media department head Navnath Ban, Amarjeet Mishra, and office secretary Mukund Kulkarni—attended the celebrations along with numerous party office-bearers and workers.

Chavan Says Bihar Mandate Reflects Modi’s Pan-India Appeal

Speaking at the event, Chavan said the Bihar verdict once again proved that the “magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” remained strong across the country. He added that the NDA government’s development work in recent years had uplifted all sections of society, translating into widespread support in Bihar.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Chavan said the party could not even cross double digits and was “competing with independents”.

Attacks Congress for ‘Fake Narratives’

Chavan accused the Congress of spreading “fake narratives” before every election. He criticised Rahul Gandhi for alleging “vote theft” during the Bihar polls, claiming that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls proved those allegations baseless.

He asserted that PM Modi’s development-driven politics ensured “justice and progress” for every community, earning both national and international recognition.

Says Bihar Results Offer a Preview of Mumbai Verdict

Chavan said the Bihar mandate was an early indicator of what could be expected in the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections. He noted that the city had received significant central funding for infrastructure projects, and that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ development-focused vision was transforming Mumbai.

He added that a Mahayuti victory in the upcoming polls would be crucial for Maharashtra’s future and expressed confidence that the alliance would win public support and ensure central government schemes reached every citizen.