Mumbai News: Pre-Diabetes Cases Rise To 15.6 Per Cent, BMC Intensifies Salt-Sugar Campaign And Healthy Campus Drive

Mumbai, November 14: Mumbai is confronting a growing public health concern, with recent assessments showing that 15.6% of the city’s population is in the pre-diabetic stage, signalling an urgent need for preventive action.

Against this backdrop, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its campaign against lifestyle diseases. Over the past three years, BMC health facilities have screened 5,59,751 citizens for diabetes and hypertension, underscoring the expanding burden of non-communicable diseases in the city.

Salt-Sugar Campaign 2025 Shows Low Public Awareness

Since January 2025, the civic body has been implementing the Salt-Sugar Campaign 2025 across 24 administrative wards. A survey conducted under this initiative found that only 27% of Mumbai residents are aware of the dangers of excessive sugar intake.

Officials said that sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets and rapid urbanisation are leading to rising cases of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Type 1 Diabetes Rising Among Youth

Adding to the concern is the increasing prevalence of Type 1 diabetes among younger populations. As per the International Diabetes Federation’s 2019 estimates, around 1,28,500 children and adolescents in India are living with Type 1 diabetes, highlighting the need to address risks from an early age.

BMC Encourages Youth to Adopt Healthy Eating Habits

To mark World Diabetes Day 2025, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani urged citizens—especially students—to adopt healthier eating practices. He encouraged educational institutions to participate in the Healthy Campus Initiative, designed to build long-term awareness among youth.

Healthy Campus Initiative Rolled Out Across 100 Colleges

Under this initiative, more than 100 colleges in Mumbai will conduct awareness programmes themed “Eat Healthy, Stay Healthy, Stay Happy.” Healthy canteen guidelines will be introduced, NSS students will lead digital campaigns and organise “Healthy Food Fest” activities, and nutrition experts will train selected students as Nutrition Ambassadors. Low-salt and low-sugar recipes will be promoted across campuses and communities.

BMC’s Health Infrastructure Tackles Growing Demand

Meanwhile, BMC’s health infrastructure continues to shoulder the rising demand for diabetes care. Nearly 1.20 lakh patients are undergoing treatment in municipal dispensaries and Aapla Dawakhana clinics. Special NCD Corners in 26 hospitals screen citizens above 30 years of age.

More than 1.59 lakh diabetic patients have already received personalised dietary counselling. During Nutrition Month in September, over 400 lifestyle guidance sessions benefited more than 12,000 citizens.

Civic Body Calls for Regular Screening and Reduced Sugar Intake

The BMC has urged Mumbaikars to undergo regular screening, reduce sugar intake and read food labels carefully before consuming processed foods.

