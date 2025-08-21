Mumbai: India’s First Sustainability Lab Inaugurated; CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Students To Embrace Future Tech

Mumbai: Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing are reshaping industries, lifestyles and even environmental practices at an unprecedented pace. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged children, the future of India, to gear up for a rapidly changing world driven by science and technology.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of a national robotics competition organised through the joint efforts of STEM and Brilio at the Pul Deshpande Academy, Prabhadevi. The event was attended by STEM CEO and Founder Ashutosh Pandit, Brilio Global Head and Senior Director Abhishek Ranjan, along with students and teachers from schools across the country.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the country’s first Environment and Sustainability Lab, describing it as a vital step towards building scientific curiosity and awareness among students. “This laboratory is very important for the future. It will ensure we remain a step ahead in science and technology while encouraging young minds to innovate,” he said.

During the event, the Chief Minister awarded prizes to winners of the robotics and model-making competitions. The first prize, including a cheque of ₹1 lakh, went to students of S. D. Ganage School, Pune, for their tinkering innovation. Jadavpur University received the second prize, while Rani Saraladevi High School, Bengaluru bagged the third. Both were awarded ₹50,000 each. Students from government schools in Meghalaya, Aadugodi, Sarai Khwaja and Haryana also received recognition for their STEM car race and model-making projects.

Highlighting STEM’s contribution, Fadnavis said the organisation has impacted more than 20 lakh students and trained over 30,000 teachers through practical models, mini science centres and innovative education programmes. “STEM is taking science education to rural, tribal and border areas, empowering students to dream and innovate,” he added.

STEM has also been recognised by UNESCO for promoting quality education, environmental awareness and sustainable learning. “We are proud to launch India’s first ESG lab, which will drive sustainability-focused education,” said Ashutosh Pandit, CEO of STEM.

Abhishek Ranjan, Senior Director at Brilio, added that their programmes are shaping science education in over 20 states. “We have introduced mini science centres, astronomy labs and science labs to schools in remote areas. Our vision is to reach one million children by 2030,” he said.