MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a travel pass scheme for commuters using its electric bus services, aimed at making public transport more affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly.

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman, Pratap Sarnaik, announced the initiative on Thursday. Sarnaik emphasized that the scheme is designed to attract regular passengers, particularly daily commuters traveling along fixed routes for work or business.

"Currently, MSRTC operates a fleet of 448 electric buses under its E-Bus Project, with an additional 50 buses set to join the network soon. The introduction of monthly and quarterly passes follows increasing demand from passengers for a cost-effective travel option on e-buses," he said.

Under the new scheme, commuters can purchase a monthly pass, which offers 30 days of travel for the cost equivalent to 20 round trips, or a quarterly pass, valid for 90 days, at the cost of 60 round trips. These passes will be valid across 9-meter and 12-meter e-buses, as well as E-Shivai services, although they will not be applicable to E-Shivneri luxury bus services.

According to MSRTC, to add to the scheme’s flexibility, passengers holding passes for higher-class services like e-buses will also be permitted to travel in semi-luxury or ordinary buses. Conversely, those with passes for ordinary or semi-luxury buses wishing to upgrade to e-buses can do so by paying the full fare difference between the services.

Minister Sarnaik expressed confidence that the initiative would provide substantial financial relief for daily commuters and promote the use of environment-friendly transportation. He added that the scheme supports the state’s broader goals of improving public transport infrastructure while reducing the carbon footprint.

The move is being seen as a strategic push toward sustainable urban mobility, with MSRTC continuing to expand its electric bus fleet to meet growing demand. Authorities hope that the introduction of these travel passes will lead to a surge in e-bus usage, helping to decongest roads and reduce pollution, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for thousands of daily passengers across Maharashtra.

