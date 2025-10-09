 MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra

MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman, Pratap Sarnaik, announced the initiative on Thursday. Sarnaik emphasized that the scheme is designed to attract regular passengers, particularly daily commuters traveling along fixed routes for work or business.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
MSRTC | X @sickofwoken

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a travel pass scheme for commuters using its electric bus services, aimed at making public transport more affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly.

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman, Pratap Sarnaik, announced the initiative on Thursday. Sarnaik emphasized that the scheme is designed to attract regular passengers, particularly daily commuters traveling along fixed routes for work or business.

"Currently, MSRTC operates a fleet of 448 electric buses under its E-Bus Project, with an additional 50 buses set to join the network soon. The introduction of monthly and quarterly passes follows increasing demand from passengers for a cost-effective travel option on e-buses," he said.

Read Also
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai...
article-image

Under the new scheme, commuters can purchase a monthly pass, which offers 30 days of travel for the cost equivalent to 20 round trips, or a quarterly pass, valid for 90 days, at the cost of 60 round trips. These passes will be valid across 9-meter and 12-meter e-buses, as well as E-Shivai services, although they will not be applicable to E-Shivneri luxury bus services.

FPJ Shorts
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children

According to MSRTC, to add to the scheme’s flexibility, passengers holding passes for higher-class services like e-buses will also be permitted to travel in semi-luxury or ordinary buses. Conversely, those with passes for ordinary or semi-luxury buses wishing to upgrade to e-buses can do so by paying the full fare difference between the services.

Minister Sarnaik expressed confidence that the initiative would provide substantial financial relief for daily commuters and promote the use of environment-friendly transportation. He added that the scheme supports the state’s broader goals of improving public transport infrastructure while reducing the carbon footprint.

Read Also
IN PICS: What Makes NMIA 'Futuristic'? Here Is All You Need To Know About Mumbai's New Aiport
article-image

The move is being seen as a strategic push toward sustainable urban mobility, with MSRTC continuing to expand its electric bus fleet to meet growing demand. Authorities hope that the introduction of these travel passes will lead to a surge in e-bus usage, helping to decongest roads and reduce pollution, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for thousands of daily passengers across Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra

MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered...

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered...

Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural...

Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural...

Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police...

Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police...

Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See...

Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See...