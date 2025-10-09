Navi Mumbai Celebrates Marathi Poetry Through Para-Kavya Vachan Competition |

The rich tradition of Marathi poetry was celebrated in Navi Mumbai through the Para-Kavya Vachan (Recitation of Others’ Poetry) competition, organized as part of the Classical Marathi Language Week by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Renowned poet and theatre director Ravi Wadkar, who served as a judge for the event, praised the initiative for providing a platform for poetry enthusiasts to experience and present Marathi’s literary heritage. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, he highlighted that poetry is “the language of the heart” and emphasized the importance of understanding the meaning of the poem, refining its recitation, and conveying the emotional depth to the audience.

The event, saw participation from 50 citizens, officials, and employees.

Participants recited works by legendary Marathi poets such as Kusumagraj, Mangesh Padgaonkar, Vinda Karandikar, Vasant Bapat, Shanta Shelke, Suresh Bhat, G.D. Madgulkar, as well as contemporary poets like Anant Raut, Narayan Puri, and Jitendra Lad.

Results of the competition:

First Prize: Sunil Bandarkar for Mangesh Padgaonkar’s “Sheput”

Second Prize: Pragya Lalingkar for Kusumagraj’s “Ahinkul”

Third Prize: Rashmi Raut for Anant Raut’s “Mitra Vanvyamadhe”

Consolation prizes were awarded to Sheetal Deshpande, Rupali Ghodke, Pushpanjali Karve, Snehal Mhatre, Deepak Badgujar, Madhukar Warbhuvan, and Shravani Chavan. Special mentions were given to Amol Waghmare, Narayan Landge, Dilip Gaikwad, Chitra Bawiskar, Sanghratna Khillare, Jyoti Misal, and Rita Nagjyoti.

Speaking at the event, Wadkar stressed the importance of reading and preserving Marathi literature in today’s social media-driven era, noting that books remain “true companions” that never change with time.

