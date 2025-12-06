Mumbai Local Train Update: WR Announces 4-Hour Night Block Between Goregaon And Santacruz On December 6–7

Western Railway will operate a Jumbo Block of four hours on the Up and Down fast lines between Goregaon and Santacruz during the intervening night of December 6/7, 2025.
The block will remain in effect from 12:30 am to 4:30 am to facilitate essential maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment.
Fast Trains to Run on Slow Lines
According to a press release issued by Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Shri Vineet Abhishek, all fast trains will operate on the slow line between Goregaon and Santacruz during the block period.
No Day Block on December 7
Western Railway has clarified that there will be no daytime block on the suburban section on Sunday, December 7, 2025.