Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues

Mumbai: The construction of a new cable-stayed rail overbridge at Ghatkopar and the widening of the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) have faced setbacks due to 250 affected structures along both sides of the road. In the light of the delays, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed that a structural audit of the existing flyover over the railway line be conducted.

He has also instructed officials to coordinate with the traffic police and implement a temporary ban on heavy vehicle movement to ensure public safety and enable the necessary inspections.

The bridge begins at the Golibar Road junction near LBS Marg on the AGLR and extends up to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), serving as a crucial east-west connector in Ghatkopar. The reconstruction of the bridge, planned in two phases, was entrusted to the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), with funding support from the BMC.

Although the work order was issued in 2022, progress has been slow primarily due to encroachments along the proposed approach roads, which have hindered both the bridge construction and road widening works.

On Thursday, Gagrani, along with local MLAs Ram Kadam and Parag Shah, conducted an on-site inspection of the project. They were accompanied by MahaRail Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal and senior officials from the BMC’s bridges department.

A civic official stated that the BMC’s N Ward has cleared nearly 80 structures over the past year; however, around 150 structures remain, some of which are eligible for compensation. During the visit, Gagrani directed officials to survey eligible residential and non-residential occupants affected by the road widening and bridge project, followed by their immediate rehabilitation.

“Coordination with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) must be prioritised to expedite the rehabilitation process. The affected individuals should be rehabilitated in a phased manner to accelerate the progress of the bridge construction. Additionally, the planned relocation of various utility services should be carried out systematically." said Gagrani.

He directed a structural audit of the existing railway bridge and coordination with traffic police to restrict heavy vehicles, while ensuring alternative routes for the public.

Following the Gokhale Bridge mishap, the BMC initiated structural audits of bridges across Mumbai, including the Ghatkopar bridge, which was inspected by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in 2018. The audit revealed that the bridge was severely overloaded and required major repairs.

To ease congestion in the area, the BMC has undertaken the widening of the AGLR to 47.5 metres. The new bridge spans 216 metres in length and 11 metres in width, with three lanes in each direction. Delays caused due to encroachment issues have pushed the original completion deadline from end-2025 to June 2027.

