 Maharashtra Govt Approves Recruitment Of 15,631 Police & Prison Constables
In a special concession, candidates who crossed the maximum age limit in 2022 and 2023 too will be allowed to apply, said a Government Resolution (GR) or order. Earlier, only 50 per cent of posts could be filled up through direct recruitment, but the restriction was waived in view of the pressing need for personnel, the GR said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Approves Recruitment Of 15,631 Police & Prison Constables | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved recruitment of 15,631 police and prison constables.

In a special concession, candidates who crossed the maximum age limit in 2022 and 2023 too will be allowed to apply, said a Government Resolution (GR) or order.

Earlier, only 50 per cent of posts could be filled up through direct recruitment, but the restriction was waived in view of the pressing need for personnel, the GR said.

About The Recruitment Process

The recruitment process will be carried out at the divisional level and an OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) -based written examination will be conducted.

The examination fee will be Rs 450 for open category candidates and Rs 350 for reserved categories.

The 15,631 posts include those which became vacant in 2024 and those which will be vacant in 2025.

There are 12,399 posts of police constables, 234 police constable drivers, 25 Bandsmen, 2,393 armed police constables and 580 prison constables.

