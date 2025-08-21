Joint CSIR UGC NET June Exam Result 2025 Declared; Here’s How To Check

Joint CSIR UGC NET June Exam Result 2025 | csirnet.nta.ac.in

The results of the June 2025 session of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, August 20.

Applicants who participated in the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 examination can now view and obtain their results from the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

How to check the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam result?

To view the scorecards, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025: Click Here to Download Score Card” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.”

Step 4: Now, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: To check the official notice, candidates should follow these steps:

Step 1: On the homepage, go to the “Declaration of score of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination, June 2025” link.

Step 2: Now, the notice will appear on the screen where applicants can check all the information regarding the exam.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025: Gender-wise status

According to the NTA data, a total of 1,14,339 female candidates registered for the exam, out of which 86,777 appeared.

Among male candidates, 80,894 registered and 60,950 appeared. In the third gender category, 8 candidates registered, and 5 appeared for the exam.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: Provisional answer key

The tentative answer key and recorded responses were made available on the NTA website from August 1 to August 3, 2025, to solicit feedback. After examining the issues given by applicants, the final answer key was generated and utilized to compute the results.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: Exam details

On July 28, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam was administered in two shifts throughout 218 cities using the computer-based test (CBT) method. The exam was conducted for five subjects in which 1,95,241 students registered, out of which 1,47,732 showed up.

What is the CSIR UGC NET Exam?

The CSIR UGC NET is used to determine applicants' qualifications for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorships at Indian universities and colleges.