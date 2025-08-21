Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Predicted In The City On Thursday; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More

Bengaluru Weather | X/ @sriharikaranth

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on August 21, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 08 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 37 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote,

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and heavy at times in coastal & Malnad districts across the state. Scattered moderate rain is likely in interior districts. Rains are likely to revive from August 26."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.