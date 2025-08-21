'Bringing This For Nitish Kumar And Chandrababu Naidu': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav On Bill For Removal Of PM, CMs Held On Serious Criminal Charges

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the BJP-led Centre over the proposed bill for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers if they are held on serious criminal charges, terming it a "torture tactic."

Taking a jab at the BJP allies TDP and JDU, Yadav alleged that the BJP-led Central government is bringing this bill for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters, the RJD leader said, "They are bringing this for Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. They have only one job - to blackmail. If PMLA is slapped in ED cases, there can be no quick bail. These are torture tactics. Instead of building the country, they are destroying it."

#WATCH | Patna: On the bill for the removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers held on serious criminal charges, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "This is a new way to blackmail people... This law is being brought only to blackmail and intimidate Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu...… pic.twitter.com/9berRp9eBT — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav slammed the government's move to table a bill for the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers held on serious criminal charges.

Read Also NIA Arrests Hotel Owner For Sheltering Absconders In 2019 Tamil Nadu Ramalingam Murder Case Linked...

Yadav claimed this bill is a ploy to "blackmail and intimidate" certain leaders, specifically naming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

He cited examples of Jharkhand CM like Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who were jailed but later acquitted, suggesting a similar fate for others targeted under this law.

Speaking to ANI, the RJD leader said, "This is a new way to blackmail people... This law is being brought only to blackmail and intimidate Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu... This is what these people do... Earlier too, many Chief Ministers were kept in jail, but all were acquitted, like Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal."

He alleged that the bill is being brought to weaken democracy and target specific leaders.

"This bill has been brought because it is part of a larger conspiracy to pressurise Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and ask him to stay within limits and accommodate BJP leaders in the tickets given to JDU leaders... This bill has been brought to keep Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in check... They can also file a new case (on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar).... This law is being brought to weaken democracy," RJD leader added.

The proposed bill mandates the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment. If the arrested leader doesn't resign, their office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)