 'Bringing This For Nitish Kumar And Chandrababu Naidu': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav On Bill For Removal Of PM, CMs Held On Serious Criminal Charges
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bringing This For Nitish Kumar And Chandrababu Naidu': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav On Bill For Removal Of PM, CMs Held On Serious Criminal Charges

'Bringing This For Nitish Kumar And Chandrababu Naidu': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav On Bill For Removal Of PM, CMs Held On Serious Criminal Charges

Taking a jab at the BJP allies TDP and JDU, Yadav alleged that the BJP-led Central government is bringing this bill for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the BJP-led Centre over the proposed bill for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers if they are held on serious criminal charges, terming it a "torture tactic."

Taking a jab at the BJP allies TDP and JDU, Yadav alleged that the BJP-led Central government is bringing this bill for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters, the RJD leader said, "They are bringing this for Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. They have only one job - to blackmail. If PMLA is slapped in ED cases, there can be no quick bail. These are torture tactics. Instead of building the country, they are destroying it."

Earlier on Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav slammed the government's move to table a bill for the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers held on serious criminal charges.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Read Also
NIA Arrests Hotel Owner For Sheltering Absconders In 2019 Tamil Nadu Ramalingam Murder Case Linked...
article-image

Yadav claimed this bill is a ploy to "blackmail and intimidate" certain leaders, specifically naming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

He cited examples of Jharkhand CM like Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who were jailed but later acquitted, suggesting a similar fate for others targeted under this law.

Speaking to ANI, the RJD leader said, "This is a new way to blackmail people... This law is being brought only to blackmail and intimidate Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu... This is what these people do... Earlier too, many Chief Ministers were kept in jail, but all were acquitted, like Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal."

He alleged that the bill is being brought to weaken democracy and target specific leaders.

Read Also
'Chaku Thodi Marna Hota Hai..': Chilling Chat Between Ahmedabad School Stabbing Accused & Friend,...
article-image

"This bill has been brought because it is part of a larger conspiracy to pressurise Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and ask him to stay within limits and accommodate BJP leaders in the tickets given to JDU leaders... This bill has been brought to keep Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in check... They can also file a new case (on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar).... This law is being brought to weaken democracy," RJD leader added.

The proposed bill mandates the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment. If the arrested leader doesn't resign, their office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...