'Chaku Thodi Marna Hota Hai..': Chilling Chat Between Ahmedabad School Stabbing Accused & Friend, Reveals Why He Killed Senior

Ahmedabad: A class 10 student of a private school in Ahmedabad was allegedly stabbed to death by a class 8 student after an altercation. The incident sparked a massive protest by the family members of the deceased and locals. An initial investigation revealed a chat between the accused and his friend.

In the viral chat, the accused teen confessed to the crime. The accused's friend told him that he should not have killed the class 10 student over a minor altercation. The chat also revealed what triggered the accused to attack his senior. The chat between the accused and his friend has been accessed by media houses.

Here is The Chat:

Friend: Bhai tumne kuch kiya aj? (Did you do something today?)

Accused: Haan (Yes).

Friend: Bhai tumne chaku maara tha? (Did you stab someone?)

Accused: Teko Kisne bola (Who told you?)

Friend: Call karo ek minute, call pe baat karte hain (Please call for a minute. Will talk over call)

Accused: Abhi bada bhai hain saath me. Usko nahi khabar. (No, no. I am with my brother. He doesn’t know what had happened.)

Friend: Vo mar gya hai shayad.( He (the victim) has died.

The accused also asked his friend how he came to know about the incident. His friend replied that he came to know about the entire matter through their common friend.

Accused: Tell him (the common friend) that I killed him.

When the accused's friend asked him, what exactly happened, he replied Arey meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu (He told me - who are you? What will you do?)"

Friend: Mar deta. Maar nahi dalna tha. (You could have hit him. Why kill him!)"

Accused: "Chord na. Ab jo hogaya vo hogaya. (Let it be. What has happened has happened.)"

Friend: Dhyaan Rakhna (Take care). Thode time underground ho ja (Go into hiding for some time).

The accused's friends also asked him to delete chats.

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 19. After the incident, the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he could not survive. The accused belonged to the Muslim community, while the victim was from the Sindhi community.

A massive protest erupted on Wednesday, when the parents and the victim's community members ransacked the school and even threatened the staff. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Hindu groups also reportedly staged a protest outside the school.

The minor accused has been detained under the Juvenile Act. Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against him.