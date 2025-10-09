Karnataka Weather: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Districts; Here's What IMD Says

Karnataka Weather | Photo Credit: X

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rain with strong winds and thundershowers across the state. Coastal, Malnad and South Interior districts are likely to experience heavy rains today and tomorrow."

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Haveri, and Yadgir districts. The rainfall is also likely to occur in Bellary, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar districts of Karnataka.

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 71 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 49, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Weather forecast for the upcoming days

Bengaluru is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till October 15, 2025. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday, October 10, 2025.