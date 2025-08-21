 Delhi Triple Murder Case: Couple, Son Found Dead, Younger Battling Psychiatric Illness Suspected To Have Killed Family
A couple and their 24-year-old son were found dead in their house in Delhi's Maidangarhi. However, the couple's second son was missing. The police suspected that the second son might have killed his parents and brother.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Crime (Representational Image) | PTI

New Delhi: A shocking incident of triple murder surfaced in Delhi on Wednesday. A couple and their 24-year-old son were found dead in their house in Delhi's Maidangarhi. However, the couple's second son was missing. The entire matter surfaced as neighbours found a foul smell coming from the victims' house in Satbari Khark Gaon. They then informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Singh, aged around 45-50 years, his wife Rajini, aged around 40- 45 years, and their elder son Hritik, reported NDTV. The police reportedly found the bodies of Prem and Hritik lying in the pool of blood on the ground floor, while the body of Rajini was found on the first floor. Her mouth was tied.

When police enquired about Siddharth from locals, they revealed that he was undergoing treatment for psychiatric issues, reported the media house. Upon searching the house, the police recovered documents of Siddharth's treatment. It was found that Siddarth had been undergoing treatment for the last 12 years.

The missing man was reportedly suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder. and aggressive behaviour. He was undergoing the latest treatment with the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

The police suspected that Siddharth might have killed his parents and his brother. He allegedly stabbed them with knives and then used stones and bricks to crush them. The police have sealed the house and sent the bodies for postmortem.

A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

As per the village's pradhan, Siddharth's father was alcoholic and Siddharth's family members used to fight frequently. According to reports, Prem had a private job, while Rajini was a homemaker.

