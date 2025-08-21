 Caught On CCTV: Pet Dogs Attack Young Woman In Ghaziabad; Owner Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught On CCTV: Pet Dogs Attack Young Woman In Ghaziabad; Owner Booked

Caught On CCTV: Pet Dogs Attack Young Woman In Ghaziabad; Owner Booked

The footage shows the woman running through the building corridor, with the two dogs chasing her. One of the houses in the corridor opens its door, and a person steps out to chase the dogs away.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@GreaterNoidaW

Ghaziabad: A young woman was attacked by two pet German Shepherds in a posh society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

The footage shows the woman running through the building corridor, with the two dogs chasing her. One of the houses in the corridor opens its door, and a person steps out to chase the dogs away.

The video has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, a case has been filed against the owner of the dog. The incident is said to have taken place at KW Srishti Society in Rajnagar Extension.

Similar Incident

FPJ Shorts
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life
Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life
Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty
Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty

In a separate incident from Ghaziabad, a domestic help was bitten by a pet dog in a posh residential society on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred at Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram, was also captured on CCTV. The footage shows the woman crying in pain.

Supreme Court's Order On Stray Dogs:

On August 11, a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should be picked up from residential localities within eight weeks and taken to dedicated dog shelters. The top court also said that if any organisation tried to hamper this exercise, it would face strict action.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Pet Dog Bites House Help Near Lift In Posh Residential Society In UP's Ghaziabad
article-image

Last week, a new three-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard an interim plea requesting a stay on the suo motu directive of the top court regarding the removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria reserved its order on the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...