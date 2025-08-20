Caught On Camera: Pet Dog Bites House Help Near Lift In Posh Residential Society In UP's Ghaziabad

Pet Dog Bites House Help Near Lift In Posh Residential Society In UP's Ghaziabad (Screengrab) | X/@SinghDeepakUP

Ghaziabad: A domestic help was bitten by a pet dog in a posh residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The incident, which took place in the posh Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram, was recorded on a CCTV camera.

At around 7:13 pm, a man and a woman get into a lift of a society along with their pet dog. In the viral CCTV footage, it could be seen that the woman was gesturing to slap the dog. However, when the lift opened, the dog immediately went out and bit the domestic help.

The victim has been identified as Kalpana. She works as a house help in CM Tower of the Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram, reported NDTV. The dog owner also reportedly lived in the same tower.

Video Of The Incident:

The man also came out of the lift to get his dog back inside the lift. However, he did not offer any help to the woman crying in pain. He boarded the lift again. The woman inside the lift again gestured to slap the dog, and she also blocked the animal's way so it could not go out again.

Meanwhile, in the CCTV installed in the lobby of the posh society, the domestic help could be seen crying in pain.

The incident surfaced days after the Supreme Court's verdict to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters triggering protests by dog lovers in the national capital.

Supreme Court's Order On Stray Dogs:

On August 11, a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should be picked up from residential localities within eight weeks and taken to dedicated dog shelters. The top court also said that if any organisation tried to hamper this exercise, it would face strict action.

Last week, a new three-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard an interim plea requesting a stay on the suo motu directive of the top court regarding the removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria reserved its order on the matter.