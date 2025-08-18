 Caught On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Elderly Man, Bites Him On Face In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCaught On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Elderly Man, Bites Him On Face In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Caught On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Elderly Man, Bites Him On Face In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

According to local residents, the stray dog involved in this attack has targeted 14 people so far

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Elderly Man, Bites Him On Face In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a stray dog attacked an elderly man on the face. The CCTV video of the attack has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the incident took place on Sunday (August 17) around 7:30pm in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's CIDCO township.

In the video, an elderly man is seen walking in an alley when the stray dog approaches him and jumps at his face. The man falls to the ground. However, the dog continues its attack. Bystanders then intervene and scare the dog away.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Read Also
VIDEO: Passengers Narrowly Escape As Private Bus Catches Fire On Pune-Bengaluru Highway
article-image

Reportedly, the man has suffered injuries to his face and hands and is currently in hospital.

According to local residents, the stray dog involved in this attack has targeted 14 people so far.

This comes amid the nationwide debate over stray dogs.

Read Also
Ganpatis Of Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy
article-image

Recently, the Supreme Court had directed the civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to round up all stray dogs and shift them to shelters. However, a massive debate ensued after this. Protests were also held at various places across the country.

Meanwhile, a new bench hearing the matter has pulled up civic authorities for their failure to implement animal birth control rules, leading to this situation. It has heard arguments on both sides and reserved its order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival