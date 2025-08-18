Caught On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Elderly Man, Bites Him On Face In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a stray dog attacked an elderly man on the face. The CCTV video of the attack has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the incident took place on Sunday (August 17) around 7:30pm in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's CIDCO township.

In the video, an elderly man is seen walking in an alley when the stray dog approaches him and jumps at his face. The man falls to the ground. However, the dog continues its attack. Bystanders then intervene and scare the dog away.

Reportedly, the man has suffered injuries to his face and hands and is currently in hospital.

According to local residents, the stray dog involved in this attack has targeted 14 people so far.

This comes amid the nationwide debate over stray dogs.

Recently, the Supreme Court had directed the civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to round up all stray dogs and shift them to shelters. However, a massive debate ensued after this. Protests were also held at various places across the country.

Meanwhile, a new bench hearing the matter has pulled up civic authorities for their failure to implement animal birth control rules, leading to this situation. It has heard arguments on both sides and reserved its order.