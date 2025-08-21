 'Prized Free, Democratic Partner': Nikki Haley Urges US To Strengthen Ties With India, Calls It A 'No-Brainer' To Counter China
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Prized Free, Democratic Partner': Nikki Haley Urges US To Strengthen Ties With India, Calls It A 'No-Brainer' To Counter China

'Prized Free, Democratic Partner': Nikki Haley Urges US To Strengthen Ties With India, Calls It A 'No-Brainer' To Counter China

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, in an opinion piece on Newsweek, emphasised the need to treat India as "prized free and democratic partner" to counter China said that "scuttling 25 years of momentum" with New Delhi would be a "strategic disaster."

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Nikki Haley (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | ANI & File Pic

Washington DC: Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, in an opinion piece on Newsweek, emphasised the need to treat India as "prized free and democratic partner" to counter China said that "scuttling 25 years of momentum" with New Delhi would be a "strategic disaster." Nikki Haley called a strong partnership between India and China a "no-brainer" emphasising that the rise of a democratic India does not threaten the free world, "unlike Communist-controlled China."

Read Also
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft Till September 23
article-image

"India must be treated like the prized free and democratic partner that it is--not an adversary like China, which has thus far avoided sanctions for its Russian oil purchases, despite being one of Moscow's largest customers. If that disparity does not demand a closer look at U.S.-India relations, the realities of hard power should. Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweig

"Unlike Communist-controlled China, the rise of a democratic India does not threaten the free world. Partnership between the U.S. and India to counter China should be a no-brainer," she added.

Nikki Haley pointed out that India has the potential to manufacture at a scale similar to China's for products that can help the US move its critical supply chains away from Beijing. She also mentioned that India's growing defence capabilities and its involvement in the Middle East are "essential" for stabilising the region.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Read Also
US: One Woman Killed In Fatal Shooting At Rockefeller Early Childhood Center In Arkansas; Suspect In...
article-image

"In the short term, India is essential in helping the United States move its critical supply chains away from China. While the Trump administration works to bring manufacturing back to our shores, India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at a China-like scale for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced here, like textiles, inexpensive phones, and solar panels," Nikki Haley said in the opinion piece.

"India's growing clout and security involvement in the Middle East could prove essential in helping to stabilise the region as America seeks to send fewer troops and dollars there. And India's location at the centre of China's vital trade and energy flows could complicate Beijing's options in the case of a major conflict," she added.

Nikki Haley, in the Newsweek article, further pointed out that India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and will soon take over Japan. She said that India's rise is the "greatest obstacles to China's goal of reshaping the global order." "Simply put, China's ambitions will have to shrink as India's power grows," she added.

Read Also
'India-Russia Bilateral Trade Grows From $13 Billion To $68 Billion In Four Years': EAM S Jaishankar...
article-image

She also highlighted India's conflicting economic interests and ongoing territorial disputes with China, mentioning the Galwan Valley skirmish in 2020. She said that the partnership with the US would serve America's interests to help India stand up to its increasingly aggressive northern neighbour, both economically and militarily.

In her opinion piece on Newsweek, Haley said that it would be a massive--and preventable--mistake to balloon a trade spat between the United States and India into an enduring rupture. She also raised concerns over China taking advantage of the situation.

She advised India to take US President Donald Trump's point on Russian Oil seriously and work with the White House to find a solution.

She urged Donald Trump to "reverse the downward spiral" and hold direct talks with PM Modi. "The sooner the better," she said.

Read Also
Afghanistan Tragedy: Deadly Road Accident In Herat Province Claims 64 Lives; Videos Surface
article-image
Read Also
India Slams Pakistan At UN For 'Shameful' Record Of Sexual Violence Since 1971
article-image

"The administration should focus on mending the rift with India and giving the relationship more high-level attention and resources--approaching what the U.S. devotes to China or Israel," she added.

She further said that the US should not lose sight of what matters most, "our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India." This comes after the US levied an ad valorem duty of 25 per cent on Indian goods, but has announced an additional 25 per cent tariff that will take effect from August 27, raising the total duty to 50 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken...

Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken...

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

Secret US Air Force Jet Spotted Flying Over Area 51 By Photographer, Sparks Fresh UFO Speculations

Secret US Air Force Jet Spotted Flying Over Area 51 By Photographer, Sparks Fresh UFO Speculations

Pakistan Bomb Blast: 34 Injured After Massive Explosion At Firecracker Warehouse In Karachi –...

Pakistan Bomb Blast: 34 Injured After Massive Explosion At Firecracker Warehouse In Karachi –...