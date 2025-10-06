Canada: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Opens Fire At 3 Locations Over ₹50 Lakh Extortion Claim; Fateh Portugal Takes Responsibility - VIDEO

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Opens Fire At 3 Locations Over ₹50 Lakh Extortion Claim | Representational Image

Canada, October 6: The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly carried out shooting incidents at three different locations in Canada. According to social media posts linked to the gang, the attacks were in retaliation against a man named Navi Tesi, who allegedly extorted ₹50 lakh from singers in Goldie Dhillon and Lawernce Bishnoi ’s name. The incidents of shooting has highlighted the strong base of the gang in Canada.

A video also surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that a masked man is firing bullets in the open at different locations. Earlier, he is seen shooting while sitting inside the car and then he is seen firing while standing in the middle of the road. There are no reports of any deaths or injuries in the attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The attack was reportedly carried out at the three sites which include Tesi’s residential and business locations. Fateh Portugal, who is associated with the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shootings in a social media post. He warned that anyone attempting to extort money using the names of Lawrence Bishnoi or Goldy Dhillon would face similar consequences.

In the post, Fateh Portugal stated, “Navi Tesi has collected ₹5 million from singers in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name. That is why we are taking action. If anyone’s life or business is affected, it is their own responsibility. Our intentions are not wrong, even if our methods seem extreme.”

This incident comes shortly after Canadian authorities officially declared the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a terrorist organisation, a designation that allows stricter legal action, asset freezes and investigations into its members abroad. Law enforcement agencies in Canada and India are reportedly monitoring the situation closely due to the gang’s history of cross-border criminal activities.

The Bishnoi gang has been linked to multiple violent incidents and extortion cases targeting members of the Punjabi diaspora in Canada. Authorities are investigating whether the recent shootings are part of a larger pattern of retaliatory attacks.

Recently, comedian Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe was targeted by the gang in Canada's Surrey. The shooting incident took place allegedly for not receiving phone calls. Around half a dozen bullets were fired at the cafe by the assailants and the incident was caught on camera.