Mumbai: Goregaon Businessman Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Demanding ₹25 Lakh And Gold

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mumbai: A Goregaon-based businessman allegedly received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, demanding Rs.25 lakh and one kilo of gold. He approached the Goregaon police, after which a case was registered against an unidentified individual. The caller claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and said he had been given a contract to extort money and gold from the businessman.

Bishnoi Gang Sparks Fear in Mumbai

In recent times, the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has come up in many threatening cases in Mumbai. Earlier, Kapil Sharma also received threats from the gang. Not only that, but firing also took place at his café in Canada. Now, people in the industry are scared after yet another businessman received threats.