 Mumbai: Goregaon Businessman Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Demanding ₹25 Lakh And Gold
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Goregaon Businessman Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Demanding ₹25 Lakh And Gold

Mumbai: Goregaon Businessman Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Demanding ₹25 Lakh And Gold

In recent times, the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has come up in many threatening cases in Mumbai. Earlier, Kapil Sharma also received threats from the gang. Not only that, but firing also took place at his café in Canada.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mumbai: A Goregaon-based businessman allegedly received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, demanding Rs.25 lakh and one kilo of gold. He approached the Goregaon police, after which a case was registered against an unidentified individual. The caller claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and said he had been given a contract to extort money and gold from the businessman.

Read Also
Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of...
article-image

Bishnoi Gang Sparks Fear in Mumbai

In recent times, the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has come up in many threatening cases in Mumbai. Earlier, Kapil Sharma also received threats from the gang. Not only that, but firing also took place at his café in Canada. Now, people in the industry are scared after yet another businessman received threats.

FPJ Shorts
US Immigration Officials Propose Fixed Stays For Nonimmigrant Students, Exchange Visitors, And Media Reps
US Immigration Officials Propose Fixed Stays For Nonimmigrant Students, Exchange Visitors, And Media Reps
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy After Noticing Biker Involved In Accident In Thane, Helps Injured Man; VIDEO
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy After Noticing Biker Involved In Accident In Thane, Helps Injured Man; VIDEO
Navigating Education Inflation & Career Planning With Aditya Agarwala
Navigating Education Inflation & Career Planning With Aditya Agarwala
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 330 Managerial Posts Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 330 Managerial Posts Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy After Noticing Biker Involved In Accident In Thane,...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy After Noticing Biker Involved In Accident In Thane,...

Mumbai: Goregaon Businessman Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Demanding ₹25 Lakh...

Mumbai: Goregaon Businessman Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Demanding ₹25 Lakh...

Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of...

Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of...

Virar Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14 As NDRF And Emergency Teams Continue Rescue...

Virar Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14 As NDRF And Emergency Teams Continue Rescue...

Maharashtra Likely To Increase Working Hours In Private Sector From 9 To 10 Hours A Day

Maharashtra Likely To Increase Working Hours In Private Sector From 9 To 10 Hours A Day