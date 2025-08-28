 Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO

Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO

Mumbai's Ganpati festival attracts thousands for a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja. Devotees, some waiting over 20 hours, fill the city's streets with energy and emotion. Videos reveal that the intense crowd are going viral.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO | Instagram: (@bappachi_ganeshnagari)

Mumbai celebrates the arrival Lord Ganesh and the most beloved Ganpati idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, drawing thousands of devotees, some who queued since midnight, eager to catch a glimpse of the beloved Raja. The city’s spiritual focal point surged with energy and emotion, especially during the morning hours, as devotees waited in long lines stretching for kilometres through various city routes.

Videos of crowded lanes formed for visiting Lalbaugcha Raja has captured the emotional intensity of the crowd, many waiting over 20 hours for a brief encounter with the idol, reflecting not just a ritual but a profound personal journey of hope and faith.

Crowding in the area and waiting in the long queue is a usual scenario at the famous pandals in Mumbai; the waits usually last up to 10+ hours, but how much devotion is too much devotion? Reportedly, people have travelled and waited in the queue for over 20 hours to get a mere glimpse of the Lalbaugcha Raja before they are forcefully pushed aside.

In a video taking rounds on the social media, a reportedly 18km long queue was formed outside Lalbaugcha Raja, where a huge crowd was seen standing around, leaning against the walls and even sleeping with blankets and luggage on the streets while waiting in the queue raising safety and crowd management concerns for the devotees.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO
Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO
Major Breakthrough: Adani Portfolio EBITDA Reaches ₹90,572 Crore On A 12-Month Basis
Major Breakthrough: Adani Portfolio EBITDA Reaches ₹90,572 Crore On A 12-Month Basis
Around 20 Delhi Colleges, Including Jesus And Mary, Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Later Declared Hoax
Around 20 Delhi Colleges, Including Jesus And Mary, Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Later Declared Hoax
'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of Delhi’s Strays Amid Protests & Police Action
'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of Delhi’s Strays Amid Protests & Police Action

The area was transformed into a spiritual haven, featuring dedicated volunteers and medical stations to manage the overwhelming crowds. However, potential visitors should anticipate long waits.

Watching the viral video may prompt reconsideration of trip timing or alternative visiting slots. First-time visitors may find the experience rewarding yet draining. It’s advisable to prepare essentials like water, snacks, and power banks, with many opting to camp overnight.

Read Also
Lalbaugcha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 5 Most Popular Pandals To Visit In Mumbai For Ganesh...
article-image

For those unable to attend, live streaming of the darshan is available on various platforms, allowing devotees to connect with the spiritual experience from their homes.

Why Do Devotees Visit Lalbaugcha Raja?

Lalbaugcha Raja is a custom intertwined with the spirit of Mumbai. Regarded as the most legendary Ganesh puja in India, it has served as the spiritual center of the city's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities since 1934, when it originated in the lively Lalbaug market district. The faith in this Ganesha idol, known as Navasacha Ganpati (Marathi: नवसाचा गणपती) (signifying the "one who grants all wishes"), attracts more than 1.5 million devotees to the idol's display location each day throughout the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi celebration. This year the Lalbaugcha Raja completes 92 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of...

Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of...

Virar Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14 As NDRF And Emergency Teams Continue Rescue...

Virar Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14 As NDRF And Emergency Teams Continue Rescue...

Maharashtra Likely To Increase Working Hours In Private Sector From 9 To 10 Hours A Day

Maharashtra Likely To Increase Working Hours In Private Sector From 9 To 10 Hours A Day

Virar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal...

Virar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell...