Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO

Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns

Mumbai celebrates the arrival Lord Ganesh and the most beloved Ganpati idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, drawing thousands of devotees, some who queued since midnight, eager to catch a glimpse of the beloved Raja. The city’s spiritual focal point surged with energy and emotion, especially during the morning hours, as devotees waited in long lines stretching for kilometres through various city routes.

Videos of crowded lanes formed for visiting Lalbaugcha Raja has captured the emotional intensity of the crowd, many waiting over 20 hours for a brief encounter with the idol, reflecting not just a ritual but a profound personal journey of hope and faith.

Crowding in the area and waiting in the long queue is a usual scenario at the famous pandals in Mumbai; the waits usually last up to 10+ hours, but how much devotion is too much devotion? Reportedly, people have travelled and waited in the queue for over 20 hours to get a mere glimpse of the Lalbaugcha Raja before they are forcefully pushed aside.

In a video taking rounds on the social media, a reportedly 18km long queue was formed outside Lalbaugcha Raja, where a huge crowd was seen standing around, leaning against the walls and even sleeping with blankets and luggage on the streets while waiting in the queue raising safety and crowd management concerns for the devotees.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Devotees shared their views as they gathered to seek blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja



A devotee says, "It feels like we have come to heaven, and this experience cannot be expressed in words"

The area was transformed into a spiritual haven, featuring dedicated volunteers and medical stations to manage the overwhelming crowds. However, potential visitors should anticipate long waits.

Watching the viral video may prompt reconsideration of trip timing or alternative visiting slots. First-time visitors may find the experience rewarding yet draining. It’s advisable to prepare essentials like water, snacks, and power banks, with many opting to camp overnight.

For those unable to attend, live streaming of the darshan is available on various platforms, allowing devotees to connect with the spiritual experience from their homes.

Why Do Devotees Visit Lalbaugcha Raja?

Lalbaugcha Raja is a custom intertwined with the spirit of Mumbai. Regarded as the most legendary Ganesh puja in India, it has served as the spiritual center of the city's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities since 1934, when it originated in the lively Lalbaug market district. The faith in this Ganesha idol, known as Navasacha Ganpati (Marathi: नवसाचा गणपती) (signifying the "one who grants all wishes"), attracts more than 1.5 million devotees to the idol's display location each day throughout the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi celebration. This year the Lalbaugcha Raja completes 92 years.