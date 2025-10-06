 'Exceptionally Well': Pakistan Army On Chinese Weapons Used During Operation Sindoor
"We are open to all sorts of technology," Chaudhry said. "Of course lately, recent Chinese platforms, they've demonstrated exceptionally well," he said in reference to the milatry conflict with India after Operation Sindoor.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan's DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry (Screengrab) | X

The Pakistan army has claimed that Chinese weapons performed "exceptionally well" during the four-day military conflict with India in May. The claim was made by the Director General of ISPR, Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. Chaudhry made the claims speaking to Bloomberg.

"We are open to all sorts of technology," Chaudhry said. "Of course lately, recent Chinese platforms, they've demonstrated exceptionally well," he said in reference to the milatry conflict with India after Operation Sindoor.

The military clash saw Pakistan’s first major use of modern Chinese-made systems, including J-10C fighters and the PL-15 air-to-air missile. Chaudhry also claimed that Islamabad had shot down seven Indian fighter jets, an unverified claim denied by India at several occasions. He also claimed none of the Pakistani jets were downed by India.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Marshal AP Singh on Friday said that India destroyed around a 8-10 Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

The IAF chief dismissed claims about Indian jets being destroyed, calling them "manohar kahaniyan" (fascinating tales) by Pakistan.

Reportedly, apart from Chinese-made fighters, Pakistan used Chinese satellite and radar support during the conflict.

Earlier in July, China had denied claims that it actively supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“I am not familiar with the specifics you mentioned. Let me say that China and Pakistan are close neighbours enjoying traditional friendship. Defence and security cooperation is part of the normal cooperation between the two countries and does not target any third party,”  Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had said.

