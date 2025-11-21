Video Captures Exact Moment When Fire Broke Out At COP30 Event In Brazil; People Seen Running In Panic (Screengrab) | X/@JackStr42679640

Brasil: The COP30 climate summit in Brazil’s Belem was disrupted on Thursday after a massive fire broke out at the venue. The blaze erupted just as officials were reportedly about to reach a deal to boost global efforts to address climate change. The officials were immediately evacuated from the location. At least 21 people were reportedly injured in the incident.

The exact moment when the fire broke out was captured on camera, and the video later surfaced online. In the footage, panic can be seen among the officials inside the venue as the blaze erupted.

Visuals Of Fire At COP30 Event:

pic.twitter.com/RziwYn7hHw — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) November 21, 2025

People present at the scene began running to safer locations as the fire went out of control. In the viral video, flames could be seen bellowing out of the place where the the event was taking place.

According to reports, thirteen people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation. Reports quoting local firefighters claim that the blaze was caused by an electrical device.

A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

The authorities closed the venue for a thorough safety inspection and reopened it after more than six hours at 8:40 pm, except for the country pavilions -- the area which caught fire.

"According to updated data as of 6 pm this Thursday, 21 people have received medical care as a result of the fire that affected the Blue Zone of the event," the Brazilian Ministry of Health said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

Of the total cases, 19 are related to smoke inhalation and two to anxiety episodes following the incident. There have been no reports of individuals sustaining burn injuries from the flames, it added.

"Patients were promptly assisted and 12 have already been discharged. The remaining individuals are receiving appropriate care in health facilities in Belem and in a designated referral unit for such cases," the statement said.

Municipal, state and federal health teams continue to monitor and follow up on the medical assistance and health status of those affected, it added.

It is learnt that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the venue and promptly evacuated by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) protection detail