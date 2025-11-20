 Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video

Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video

A curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit areas of Bara district in Nepal after 'Gen Z' protesters clashed with supporters of KP Sharma Oli's CPN-UML party.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Fresh 'GenX' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country (Screengrab) | X/@NirmalPrasai5

Kathmandu: A day after clashes erupted in Nepal's Bara district between 'Gen Z' protesters and supporters of the Communist Party of Nepal – Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit areas. Notably, the KP Sharma Oli's CPN-UML party was overthrown in September this year after the deadly protest.

Protesters continued to gather on the streets in Simara city of the district on Thursday morning and even clashed with police. Amid the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, the curfew was imposed from 1 to 8 PM (local Time).

Visuals Of The Clashes In Nepal:

The protesters accused the police of failing to arrest the people named in their complaint over the clashes which took place a day before, reported ANI.

After six Gen Z protesters were reportedly injured, they filed a complaint against UML cadres over the confrontation that erupted at Simara Chowk. The police fired teargas canisters after the protest escalated near the Simara Airport.

On Wednesday, the young protesters clashed with CPN-UML cadres in Bara, bordering India's Bihar. after UML (Unified Marxist Leninist) leaders planned to come to the district ahead of the election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

