Mumbai Fire Incidents: Three Women And Two Minors Rescued In Vidyavihar, Four Shops Gutted In Kurla

Three women and two minors were safely rescued from the seventh floor after a fire broke out in a seven-storey building at Vidyavihar West on Wednesday evening. Firefighting teams managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly two hours of operations.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire started around 4:30 pm in two interconnected flats Flat Nos. 0271 and 0272 on the seventh floor of the ground-plus-seven-storey Kohinoor City building on Peter Perera Road. The affected premises covered approximately 3,000 sq ft.

The fire was confined to electrical wiring and installations, wooden furniture, doors, windows, household articles, official and personal documents, and split AC units.

"Three women and two minors were safely brought down through the staircase from the seventh-floor flats. Precautions were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to other floors. An investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the fire,” said a fire official at the site.

The fire was brought under control by 6:22 pm and fully extinguished by 6:53 pm.

Kurla Fire: Shops Gutted After Gas Leak

In a separate incident behind the LIG Colony at Vinoba Bhave Nagar in Kurla West, a fire broke out around 1:30 pm following a leak in a Mahanagar Gas pipeline. Officials said the pipeline was accidentally damaged during BMC sewer line repair work, leading to the gas leak and subsequent fire.

Nearby roadside shops caught fire, prompting shopkeepers to rush out for safety. Four shops were completely gutted, and the adjacent building was evacuated as a precaution, civic sources said. The blaze was extinguished within one and a half hours, and no injuries were reported.