Congress Govt In Karnataka Pushes For Ballot Paper Elections, Opposition BJP Accuses Of Booth Rigging Plans

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi concluded his 16-days `Voter Adhikar Yatra', Congress government in Karnataka has sought for reverting back to ballot paper system in the local body elections.

A decision with this regard was taken on Thursday during the State cabinet meeting, where the government decided to recommend to the State Election Commission to revise the voters' list and hold all upcoming local bodies elections in Karnataka, including the five Corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority using ballot papers, instead of EVMs.

The move is interpreted as an effort by the Congress government to send a message to the Centre and pitching the State Election Commission, an independent agency against the Election Commission of India, which insisted that Rahul Gandhi file an affidavit to support his `Vote Chori' allegations. On August 8, Rahul Gandhi had protested against the Karnataka Election Commission also, alleging Vote Chori in Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency.

On State' Govt's recommendation to State Election Commission to hold the local body elections on ballot paper, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "This is a political decision which we have taken. We believe in our ballot system. The Govt has the power to recommend…

Speaking to reporters, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that there was an erosion of confidence and credibility among people towards EVMs. ``The cabinet has decided to make necessary laws by amending the existing Acts. The amended Acts will be placed before the cabinet in 15 days, and then sent to the Governor's approval.''

Answering a question, Patil defended the move saying that it evolved from the people's opinion. ``The decline in the credibility of EVMs, and complaints of malpractices in the voters' list, especially the inclusion of non-existent voters,'' he added.

The State Election Commissioner G S Sangreshi said that if Acts are amended to conduct elections with ballot papers instead of EVMs, it would be binding on the Commission to do so.

The State Election Commission is a Constitutional and Independent body. ``Any amendments to prevailing Acts and Rules, we have to work according to the new rules. If we are allowed to make our own revised voters' list, we are ready to do that also,'' he added.

However, opposition BJP was not amused by it. BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said that the Congress wanted to rig the booths, as it used to happen earlier and win the elections. ``In 90's, when the BJP won Davanagere Parliamentary Constituency, Congress won during the recounting of the ballot papers. After the results were declared, the ballot papers in favour of BJP were found dumped in the toilets of the counting center. The photographs were even published in the Newspapers,'' he pointed out.

``Besides, the State government has come to power through the EVM voting system. If they want to revert back to ballot papers, the government should dissolve the Assembly and go for fresh polls,'' he added.