 Weather Update Today: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Rajasthan & Gujarat; IMD Issues Red Alert


Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Weather Update | Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP

Delhi: As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon in India, which has already advanced in many parts, is bringing rainfall, and due to this, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning in many regions of India.

Red alert has been issued in these regions

According to the IMD, Gujarat will continue to see heavy rainfall until August 30. Whereas Rajasthan will receive heavy rainfall till August 27. The weather department has issued a red alert in these regions. Apart from Rajasthan and Gujarat, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. The rainfall is likely to occur with gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning.

About the Southwest monsoon

Dassault To Boost Stake In JV With Reliance Infrastructure, Takes Control Of Falcon Business Jet Manufacturing In India
Dassault To Boost Stake In JV With Reliance Infrastructure, Takes Control Of Falcon Business Jet Manufacturing In India
US Sanctions Palestinian Rights Groups Over ICC Probe Into Israel, Labels Efforts 'Illegitimate Targeting'
US Sanctions Palestinian Rights Groups Over ICC Probe Into Israel, Labels Efforts 'Illegitimate Targeting'
Sri Lanka Bus Accident: 15 Dead, 16 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine In Uva Province
Sri Lanka Bus Accident: 15 Dead, 16 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine In Uva Province

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather: Heavy Showers To Continue On Thursday With Thunderstorms & Lightning; IMD Issues...
IMD issued an advisory

The monsoon will remain highly active with multiple weather systems affecting different parts of India. Farmers in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar have been advised to take precautions against waterlogging. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required.

Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government. IMD continues to monitor these systems closely and advises residents to see the daily weather updates.

