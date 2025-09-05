Weather Update Today: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Rajasthan & Gujarat; IMD Issues Red Alert

Weather Update | Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP

Delhi: As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon in India, which has already advanced in many parts, is bringing rainfall, and due to this, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning in many regions of India.

उत्तर-पश्चिम मध्य प्रदेश और उससे सटे पूर्वी राजस्थान में एक सुस्पष्ट निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है, जिसके 7 सितंबर की सुबह तक दक्षिणी राजस्थान और उससे सटे उत्तरी गुजरात में एक अवदाब में परिवर्तित होने की संभावना है। इसके प्रभाव में, 7… pic.twitter.com/3k84AcDGBy — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 5, 2025

Red alert has been issued in these regions

According to the IMD, Gujarat will continue to see heavy rainfall until August 30. Whereas Rajasthan will receive heavy rainfall till August 27. The weather department has issued a red alert in these regions. Apart from Rajasthan and Gujarat, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. The rainfall is likely to occur with gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning.

VIDEO | Weather update: IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava says, "Today, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the western region of Madhya Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued. For the adjoining eastern region of Rajasthan, a red alert has been issued... From September… pic.twitter.com/PBrDSliXAT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2025

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

Realised weather during past 24 hours till 0830 hours IST of today, the 05th September, 2025:



❖ Heavy to very heavy rainfall with Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over Gujarat Region.

❖ Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) has been recorded… pic.twitter.com/8R9cHppnPX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 5, 2025

IMD issued an advisory

The monsoon will remain highly active with multiple weather systems affecting different parts of India. Farmers in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar have been advised to take precautions against waterlogging. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required.

Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government. IMD continues to monitor these systems closely and advises residents to see the daily weather updates.