Radhe Maa's son Harjinder Singh to make OTT debut with Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash

Harjinder Singh, the son of self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa, is all set to make his OTT debut with Randeep Hooda's upcoming series 'Inspector Avinash'.

Radhe Maa has often made her way to headlines owing to her controversial image of a godwoman with superpowers. She has thousands of followers, or 'devotees' if we may say so, and she even has temples and shrines in her name.

She had participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' but only for a few days and she had left the house after blessing Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sidharth Shukla in the 14th season of the show.

Radhe Maa's son to make his OTT debut

And just like Radhe Maa, her son Harjinder too seems to have a liking for the showbiz, and he is now all set to mark his OTT debut with the web series 'Inspector Avinash'.

According to IANS, Harjinder will be seen playing a young and ambitious STF officer in the series who will be tasked with investigating a growing crime syndicate in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh called 'Inspector Avinash' "a fast paced, action, full gun blazing series" with a bunch of STF cops on the lookout for criminals and ways to eradicate them.

For the series, Harjinder revealed that he had to learn the language, tone and dialect of the region. Since the series is based in the early 90s, he wore loosely fitted clothes and his physique too resembled that of men from that period.

About Inspector Avinash

If reports are to be believed, 'Inspector Avinash' revolves around the real life super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh. It is a tell-tale of the crimes of the state and promises to take the audience through the super cop's struggle and determination to reach the head of the weapon cartel.

The show has been directed by Neeraj Pathak and it also stars Urvashi Rautela and Shalin Bhanot in key roles.

'Inspector Avinash' is set to stream online on Jio Cinema from May 18.