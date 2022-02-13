Randeep Hooda shares BTS photo from 'Inspector Avinash' after completing 100 days of shoot

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has an impeccable style quotient that can make people sit up and take notice. He was recently spotted enjoying unexpected rain on the set of his upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash'.

Ridding an uber cool bike with the rain in the backdrop is a sight to behold. The black and white monochrome captures the mood perfectly.

Neeraj Pathak has written, produced and directed multi starrer series 'Inspector Avinash'. It has been making a lot of buzz lately. According to our sources, the story of Inspector Avinash revolves around the real life of super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh played by Randeep. It is a tell-tale of the crimes of the state and takes the audiences through the super cop's struggles and how he overcomes them to reach to the head of the weapon cartel.

Randeep has always been inclined towards scripts which bring the best out of him and one is expecting the same from 'Inspector Avinash'. Recently, on the occasion of the shoot completing 100 days, Randeep shares with us pictures from the set.

This is the first-ever time Randeep has shot for 100 days for any of his project. 'Inspector Avinash' has already created a buzz amongst the audience where fans have been eagerly waiting to watch them on their screen’s.

Randeep was last seen in 'Extraction' with Chris Hemsworth and the show had received a lot of critical acclaim and praises across the world.

In addition to his diverse roles and power packed characters, Randeep has been in the news for his wildlife and environmental initiatives, and his breathtaking photography.

'Inspector Avinash' is a dramatic retelling of the life of police officer Avinash Mishra and how he tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh. The show is directed by Neerraj Pathak, produced by Neerraj Pathak and Krishan Chowdhary for Jio Studios and presented by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures.

