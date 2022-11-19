Inspector Avinash actress Hema Sharma shares, 'It's my unfortunate destiny that people who knew me, demotivated me every time'

Hema Sharma |

Hema Sharma is making her web series debut with Inspector Avinash. She is playing the role of a politician’s wife called Kaushalya. The show is directed by Neeraj Pathak and also stars Randeep Hooda. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her acting journey, Hema shares, “I made my debut in the music video of an album named Aaja Chhat Pe. It was a Marwadi song that had immense popularity in Rajasthan. After that, I made my debut in the film industry with the film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018). I worked with Dharmendra in it. The second film I have worked on was with Anupam Kher, called One Day: Justice Delivered (2019). My third film was Dabangg 3 (2019), in which I played the role of a reporter. I have also been part of many reality TV shows.”

While she was never rejected at an audition, actress Hema says that reaching the position she enjoys today has been a struggle due to people in her life. “The places where I have gone for auditions, nobody told me that I can’t do this or I am not fit to do this. No one rejected me like that. But this is my unfortunate destiny that people who knew me, demotivated me every time. I was always underestimated by them. Whenever I feel low, I just take a deep breath and believe in myself that I can do it. If you are alone, don’t worry, just accept it and believe that you can do anything,” she explains.

Not getting support from family has been very demoralising but that didn’t deter the actress from trying. “My work was never appreciated, no matter how big my role was. When you work with honesty and when your people make you feel that you are not worth it, it really demotivated me. Such things really hurt me but I always believed in myself,” she adds.

On a parting note, the actress reveals that she looks up to many actors in the film industry. “We have Smita Patilji, Vidya Balan and so many more legendary actresses. I follow them and respect them a lot. If you look at Smitaji’s performances, when she was acting, there was so much depth in her eyes. There are no words that can describe her. Rekhaji is a true beauty and no one can stand equal to her. Vidya is so bold and bindass. She portrays every role so well and is very practical. She is trolled for her weight but she happily accepts her weight and doesn’t really care about what people say. If I can be like them somewhere then I would think that I have done something like them,” she concludes.