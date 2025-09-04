Mumbai News: IRCTC West Zone Honours Employees Of The Month For July 2025

Mumbai: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, continues its tradition of recognizing and appreciating exceptional employee contributions. As part of this initiative, the Employee of the Month Awards for July 2025 were presented at the IRCTC West Zone Office, Mumbai.
Tourism Segment Award
Mansi Mule, DEO (Tourism), was awarded for her outstanding performance as the Top Seller of the Month in the Tourism segment. Siddhi Shirsat, FSS (Catering), was recognized for her dedicated service and significant contribution in the Catering division. Both awardees received a Merit Certificate and a Cash Prize of Rs 1500 each.
Mumbai: IRCTC West Zone felicitates top-performing employees for July 2025 | File Photo
Awards Presented by Senior Officials
The awards were conferred by Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai, in the presence of senior officials including Harshvardhan Singh Rawat, AGM/Tourism; Sandeep Datta, AGM/Catering; Umesh Naidu, JGM/Catering; Dr. A.K. Singh, PRO/IRCTC and Nagesh Chaudhary, Manager/HR, IRCTC, West Zone, Mumbai .
Management Commends Exemplary Efforts
Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Jha commended the exemplary efforts of the employees and emphasized that such recognition not only motivates individuals but also strengthens IRCTC’s commitment to delivering excellence in tourism and catering services.
Also Watch:
Culture of Performance and Innovation
IRCTC West Zone remains dedicated to fostering a culture of performance, innovation, and customer-centric service through continuous encouragement and recognition of its workforce.