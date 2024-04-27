Navi Mumbai: 22-Year- Old Boy Shares Private Pictures Of 17-Year-Old Girl To Sought Revenge; Khandeshwar Police Issues Lookout

Representative pic

Khandeshwar police are on look out of a 22 year old boy from Solapur who tried to defame and take revenge from a 17 year old girl by sharing her obscene photos on social media. According to police, the boy and the girl who knew each other and were in a relationship, was broken off by the girl which irked the boy.

The accused identified as Anurag Mahesh More (22), was a resident of Khandeshwar previously and was senior of the complainant in the junior college wherein they studied.

“According to the complainant, the accused used to assault her over suspicion of she having affair with other boys. Fed up of him, she had broken off the relationship once he had shifted to Solapur recently,” a police officer from Khandeshwar police station said. The duo knew each other from a year back.

Angered by her decision of breaking the relationship with him, he made two fake accounts on Instagram and shared their private photos on it with obscene messages.

The accused also shared the same images to the complainant’s father and uncles using different whatsapp numbers. The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Information (IT) Act.