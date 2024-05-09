Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh By Scammer In Drug Parcel Scam, Case Filed

Representational photo | File

Mumbai: A 38-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police stating that she had been duped by a gang of scammers who first called him claiming that a parcel of his containing unauthorised items, destined for Thailand has been seized and that her Aadhar card has been misused. Then on the pretext of checking her financial details, the scammers induced her to transfer Rs 11.50 lakh in beneficiary bank accounts and duped him.

According to the police, the victim has an account in a bank at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. On April 21, the victim had received a phone call from a person claiming to be an executive of a courier company. The caller told the victim that a parcel of the victim containing five passports, five credit cards, four laptops and 140 grams of drugs destined for Thailand has been intercepted. The victim told the caller that the said parcel did not belong to her after which the accused transferred the call to a CBI officer.

A person who claimed to be a CBI officer then spoke to the victim and told her that her Aadhar card had been misused and a bank account had been opened in her name in which a transaction of Rs 60 million had taken place. The scammer then asked the victim to do a video call and the caller then instructed the victim not to disconnect the video call and made her visit the bank and make a transaction of Rs 11.50 lakh for financial verification.

The victim then informed her relatives about the incident and learnt that she had been conned. The victim then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Tuesday. The police have registered a case under section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.