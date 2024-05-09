'Congress' Politics Is Only For Their Families': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: PTI

Piyush Goyal, the BJP candidate from North Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency, strongly criticised the politics of the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He claimed that the grand old party's politics is only for their families, which is dangerous for the country. He also condemned the Congress for trying to divide the country through racist and divisive tactics.

Piyush Goyal started his campaign from Movie Time cinema in Malad (West) on Thursday morning and it was taken till Liberty Garden. Along with thousands of BJP workers, Shiv Sena, NCP Ajit Pawar, MNS and the Republican Party of India also participated in the campaign. Many leaders, including Jaya Tiwana, were present on this occasion.

While talking to the voters, he criticised the narrow-mindedness of the Congress. He said that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is his family. Under his leadership, the production of medical oxygen was significantly increased from 900 MT to 9,000 MT per day, bringing relief to lakhs of patients during the period of Covid, he added.

Reiterating his commitment towards inclusive development, he assured to transform North Mumbai into a better place.