 'Congress' Politics Is Only For Their Families': Piyush Goyal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Congress' Politics Is Only For Their Families': Piyush Goyal

'Congress' Politics Is Only For Their Families': Piyush Goyal

While talking to the voters, BJP's Piyush Goyal criticised the narrow-mindedness of the Congress.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: PTI

Piyush Goyal, the BJP candidate from North Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency, strongly criticised the politics of the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He claimed that the grand old party's politics is only for their families, which is dangerous for the country. He also condemned the Congress for trying to divide the country through racist and divisive tactics.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Piyush Goyal Interacts With Locals During Morning Walk In Mumbai (Video)
article-image

Piyush Goyal started his campaign from Movie Time cinema in Malad (West) on Thursday morning and it was taken till Liberty Garden. Along with thousands of BJP workers, Shiv Sena, NCP Ajit Pawar, MNS and the Republican Party of India also participated in the campaign. Many leaders, including Jaya Tiwana, were present on this occasion.

Read Also
Journalist Files FIR After Unidentified Men Tresspasses Her House Over Her Reportage News On BJP's...
article-image

While talking to the voters, he criticised the narrow-mindedness of the Congress. He said that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is his family. Under his leadership, the production of medical oxygen was significantly increased from 900 MT to 9,000 MT per day, bringing relief to lakhs of patients during the period of Covid, he added.

Reiterating his commitment towards inclusive development, he assured to transform North Mumbai into a better place.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh By Scammer In Drug Parcel Scam, Case Filed

Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh By Scammer In Drug Parcel Scam, Case Filed

Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Guidelines For Mumbaikars To Furnish Details About Homeowners, Tenants

Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Guidelines For Mumbaikars To Furnish Details About Homeowners, Tenants

Residents' Association Releases Citizen's Charter, Presents Them To Mumbai Lok Sabha Candidates From...

Residents' Association Releases Citizen's Charter, Presents Them To Mumbai Lok Sabha Candidates From...

'Supporting Anti-National Elements': BJP Leaders Criticise MVA For Campaigning With 1993 Blast...

'Supporting Anti-National Elements': BJP Leaders Criticise MVA For Campaigning With 1993 Blast...

'Congress' Politics Is Only For Their Families': Piyush Goyal

'Congress' Politics Is Only For Their Families': Piyush Goyal