Maharashtra: 52-Yr-Old Power Loom Worker Dies After Being Run Over By Reckless Car Driver In Bhiwandi |

Thane: A 52-year-old power loom worker was killed after being hit by an unidentified car in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The driver of the car fled from the scene after an accident. The deceased has been identified as Haidarali Abduljaffar Ansari, 52, a resident of Eidgah Road in Bhiwandi. An unidentified car recklessly drove and hit him when he was sitting beside the road, then fled from the spot.The passerby rushed to the spot and called the police. He was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for medical treatment, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

A case was filed by Ahmad Ali Abduljaffar Ansari, a brother of the deceased. Thereafter, a case was lodged against driver under sections 304(Causing Death by negligence) 279(Rash and driving) of India Penal Code and relevant section of Motor Vehicle Act at Bhoiwada police station.

Anand Rathod, Police Sub Inspector at Bhoiwada police station, said, 'So far, the car has not been traced. We are going through CCTV footage installed in the vicinity. We will trace the car and send its registration number to the Regional Transport Officer to obtain details of the owner. After that, we will soon arrest the driver.'