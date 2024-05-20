Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Casts Vote With Arjun In Mumbai, Sunil Gavaskar Makes Important Appeal

Renowned Indian cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar exercised their voting rights on Monday amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 across the nation.

Polling commenced at 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, encompassing six in Mumbai. Voters queued up in substantial numbers at polling stations since early morning to evade the scorching afternoon sun.

Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at a polling booth in Mumbai accompanied by his son. The Tendulkars reside in the affluent Bandra West locality of the city.

Gavaskar, a resident of Worli in south Mumbai, issued a significant appeal to the Indian populace post casting his vote.

"They (people) should make the effort unless someone is severely unwell. But I believe they should make the effort to cast their vote because it is their government, and their vote holds significance," Gavaskar conveyed to the media.

Maharashtra boasts 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are underway in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. The tallying and announcement of results are scheduled for June 4.

Current Mumbai cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav also cast their votes in the morning. Rahane posted a pictures with his wife while Surya got clicked alone outside the polling booth.

West Bengal sports minister and former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary also cast his vote in Hooghly constituency.

By 11 am, a voter turnout of 15.93 percent was recorded in the state.

Among the 13 constituencies, Bhiwandi witnessed 14.79 percent polling, Dhule 17.38 percent, Dindori 19.50 percent, Kalyan 11.46 percent, Mumbai North 14.71 percent, Mumbai North Central 15.73 percent, Mumbai North East 17.01 percent, Mumbai North West 17.53 percent, Mumbai South 12.75 percent, Mumbai South Central 16.69 percent, Nashik 16.30 percent, Palghar 18.60 percent, and Thane 14.86 percent.