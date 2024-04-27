 Journalist Files FIR After Unidentified Men Tresspasses Her House Over Her Reportage News On BJP's Piyush Goyal ; Congress Reacts
Journalist Files FIR After Unidentified Men Tresspasses Her House Over Her Reportage News On BJP's Piyush Goyal ; Congress Reacts

Purav filed a case against the four unidentified individuals at MHB police station under IPC sections 448 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: PTI

A reporter of ``Navakaal" Marathi daily, Neha Purav (44), has filed an FIR  against four unidentified individuals for allegedly trespassing into her house and criminally intimidating her. Purav told FPJ that she had published a report on April 14 about Koli women objecting to BJP's Mumbai north candidate and Union minister Piyush Goyal covering his nose while crossing the fish market at Bhabhai in Borivali (W). The women reportedly told Purav that they felt insulted by this conduct of Goyal. 

People Question The Journalist Over Her Reportage On Piyush Goyal

Soon after this report was published Purav, who is a resident of Bhabhai,  was reportedly asked by several BJP supporters as to why she carried such a news item and accused her of acting at the behest of the Congress; a charge which she denied vehemently. 

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, however, amplified the report by tweeting it, Congress activists also staged a demonstration against Goyal outside his office at Kandivali. 

Unidentified Men Trespasses The Journalist's House

On April 25, while Purav was at her residence with her husband, son, and in-laws, at 10.30 PM, four unidentified individuals, approximately 25 to 30 years old, rang the doorbell. When she  answered, the accused inquired about the news regarding Piyush Goyal. This incident frightened Purav's in-laws. Purav suggested they discuss the matter the following day. However, one of the accused threatened her, warning that such news would not be published again. This incident traumatised the  Puravs. On Saturday, Purav filed a case against the four unidentified individuals at  MHB police station under IPC sections 448 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

