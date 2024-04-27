Journalist Files FIR After Unidentified Men Tresspasses Her House Over Her Reportage News On BJP's Piyush Goyal ; Congress Reacts

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: PTI

A reporter of ``Navakaal" Marathi daily, Neha Purav (44), has filed an FIR against four unidentified individuals for allegedly trespassing into her house and criminally intimidating her. Purav told FPJ that she had published a report on April 14 about Koli women objecting to BJP's Mumbai north candidate and Union minister Piyush Goyal covering his nose while crossing the fish market at Bhabhai in Borivali (W). The women reportedly told Purav that they felt insulted by this conduct of Goyal.

People Question The Journalist Over Her Reportage On Piyush Goyal

Soon after this report was published Purav, who is a resident of Bhabhai, was reportedly asked by several BJP supporters as to why she carried such a news item and accused her of acting at the behest of the Congress; a charge which she denied vehemently.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, however, amplified the report by tweeting it, Congress activists also staged a demonstration against Goyal outside his office at Kandivali.

पत्रकार नेहा पुरव यांना मिळालेल्या धमकीचा जाहीर निषेध! महाराष्ट्रात कायद्याचे राज्य आहे का? पत्रकारांना संरक्षण नाही. उत्तर मुंबईमध्ये निदर्शने करणाऱ्या कोळी महिलांना भाजपाच्या गुंडांतर्फे मारहाण केली गेली. नेहा पुरव यांनी भाजपा उमेदवारावर बातमी दिली तर त्यांना धमक्या! बातमी देणे… — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) April 26, 2024

Unidentified Men Trespasses The Journalist's House

On April 25, while Purav was at her residence with her husband, son, and in-laws, at 10.30 PM, four unidentified individuals, approximately 25 to 30 years old, rang the doorbell. When she answered, the accused inquired about the news regarding Piyush Goyal. This incident frightened Purav's in-laws. Purav suggested they discuss the matter the following day. However, one of the accused threatened her, warning that such news would not be published again. This incident traumatised the Puravs. On Saturday, Purav filed a case against the four unidentified individuals at MHB police station under IPC sections 448 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).