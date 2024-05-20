Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Urges EC To Ensure Smooth Experience For Voters Standing In Queues Amid Scorching Heat (Video)

Former Maharashtra minister and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, in a video message posted on his social media handle, urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to ensure a smooth experience for Mumbai voters, who spent hours standing in queues to cast their votes amid sweltering heat.

In the video message, Thackeray pointed out the situation at some of the polling stations in the city. He said that some polling stations lacked basic facilities, with people standing directly under the sunlight. At some places, there were no arrangements for drinking water or fans.

He claimed that there were instances where some electors fainted while standing in queues due to the scorching heat.

Aaditya said that the Election Commission is responsible for this situation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders said they cannot do anything about it, and even if they try, a case will be filed against them.

He further mentioned that in the past few days, they received messages and calls from the EC and saw video messages of celebrities appealing to people to come out and vote.

In the post, while sharing the video message, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "Hello Election Commission, please look into this urgently. Mumbaikars are stepping out to vote; please ensure that it is smooth. After so much encouragement, planning, and expense, it cannot be so bad."

Mumbaikars are stepping out to vote, please ensure that it is smooth. After so much encouragement, planning and expense, it cannot be so bad pic.twitter.com/5IVxtiuL4Q — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 20, 2024

Voting on all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai is underway. The results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4.