Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Guidelines For Mumbaikars To Furnish Details About Homeowners, Tenants

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have issued an order once again for landlord to provide all information regarding tenancy to the local police station. If such information is not provided to the police regarding tenancy, action will be taken against the landlord in the respective case.

This order has been issued by DCP Akbar Pathan in which it is said that a person with a criminal background can disrupt public peace by committing destructive and anti-social acts in Mumbai city and suburbs. They can also harm human life. Therefore, it is mandatory to give information to the police about any person who lives on rent in a house, shop, lodge or hotel. If someone fails to do so, action will be taken against him under section 188 of the IPC.

The population of Mumbai and its surrounding areas is increasing rapidly. Not only Mumbaikars but people from across the country and abroad also come to work in this city. Bangladeshis and Nigerians are also present here in large numbers.

Many of them have criminal tendencies as well. If their information is not given to the police, then a lot of difficulties are faced in finding them. For this reason, if a house, place, hotel, shop etc. is being given on rent, then it has been made mandatory for the landlord to inform the police about it. With the availability of information, if they are involved in any crime, it will be easy to catch them. For this reason, DCP(Operation) Akbar Pathan has issued this order under the authority given under CrPC 144.

It has been made mandatory for the person giving and taking the house on rent to go to the police station themselves and provide his photo and that of his family members, friends, co-workers living with him, details of his native village and country along with passport size photograph, information about the broker through whom the house is being given on rent and the reason why he is shifting his house from one place to another, by going to the police station or at this website www.mumbaipolice.gov.in/TenantForm?ps_id=0.