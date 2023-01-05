Police advisory to property owners: Provide tenant details on website

FPJ

Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for property owners looking at renting out their premises. A routine exercise, the advisory is issued every two months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Vishal Thakur issued the advisory, stating that anti-social elements may be lurking at certain places in Mumbai and may cause disturbance to social peace or damage to public property.

The police said it’s possible that subversive/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in residential areas, and there is a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility with grave danger to human life and injury to private and public property.

Those who let/sub-let any accommodation to any person should therefore immediately furnish the particulars about their tenants online. The particulars should be submitted on www.mumbaipolice.gov.in.

The police said it’s necessary to do some checking on the landlords/tenants so that terrorists/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants do not become the cause of subversive activities, riots, the advisory has stated.

It states, if the person to whom the accommodation is rented/sublet is a foreigner, the owner and the foreigner will be required to provide their name, nationality and passport details. He or she will also be required to provide visa validity and reason for staying in the city.

In the wake of terrorist attacks in Mumbai in the past, verification of people living on rent was made necessary, but this process has been made online only a few years ago.