Maharashtra: Good News! Getting MHADA house becomes easier, only six documents required; Check list here

MHADA | File pic

The process to get a MHADA house has become easier now. The MHADA has simplified the process by reducing the number of documents from 21 to only six to seven. Due to this, citizens will get a great relief from the lengthy and tedious process.

One app, less paperwork; MHADA simplifies process

In the draw process of MHADA, the eligibility of the applicant was determined after the draw. It was necessary to attach 21 documents while filling the application form. But now, the MHADA has decided to implement this process through one app and with less paperwork.

As per the new system of the MHADA, the applicant's eligibility will now be done online before the draw. It will require only seven documents. The documents attached by the applicant will be kept safe in the DG Locker. The information about getting houses will be given to the applicant through SMS and email.

Required documents

1. Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card (must link mobile number with Aadhaar), PAN Card

2. Self Declaration

3.Proof of Current Residence: If the address on the applicant's Aadhaar card is different from the current address, the applicant must mention the current address.

4.Maharashtra State Domicile Certificate: Certificate issued by Tehsildar

5.Proof of own income: Income tax return or income proof issued by Tehsildar. Income Proof of Spouse: Income Tax Return Certificate of Spouse if employed or Income Proof issued by Tehsildar and self declaration letter

6. Caste certificate or caste verification certificate as well as other category wise certificate