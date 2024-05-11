 Maharashtra LS Elections 2024: Unseasonal Rain Plays Spoilsport In Campaigning, Politicians Forced To Cancel Rallies
MET department has given rain alerts to 29 districts of Maharashtra in the next five days

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) Political Rally In Shirur | X/ Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Rains played a spoilsport on the second last day of campaigning for the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi in Pune, Ahmadnagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Sangli and Jalna constituencies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had to cancel his rally in Jalna and Sambhaji Nagar as his helicopter couldn't take off due to bad weather. He was campaigning for MVA candidate Kalyan Kale at Jalna.

article-image

Ajit Pawar was going to address a rally at the Kondhava area of Pune and Raj Thackeray was on his way to Pune

The climate of Pune has been cloudy since the morning.

article-image

Aaditya Thackeray and Sharad Pawar were scheduled to address rallies at Vadgaon Sheri, Pune in support of NCP (SP) candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, but that was cancelled due to rain.

Ajit Pawar held a rally in the rain at Partner in Ahmadnagar.

MET department has given rain alerts to 29 districts of Maharashtra in the next five days.

